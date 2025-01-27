'X' Sex-Marker On US Passports Scrapped, Outstanding Applications Suspended

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The State Department has scrapped the third sex option, X, on passport application forms, declaring that there are only two recognisable sexes.

New Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed the Department to remove the option, an internal State Department cable obtained by The Guardian revealed.

In the communication, Rubio noted “The policy of the United States is that an individual’s sex is not changeable.”

The directive outlines that “sex, and not gender, shall be used” on official documents, including passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad.

State Department staff were also ordered to “suspend any application where the applicant is seeking to change their sex marker” from the definition provided under President Trump’s executive order mandating that government-issued identification must reflect “an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.”

Trump’s order, titled, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” also states that it is “fundamental and incontrovertible reality” that only two sexes exist.

President Trump just nuked gender ideology.



Here is the full Executive Order.



Very important! The President rightly uses the word ‘sex.’ Not ‘gender.’



There are two sexes, zero genders, and infinite personalities. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/QQkFGLgoyv — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) January 21, 2025

“The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system,” the order further instructs, adding that “Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself.”

No male has ever gestated a child. That requires a uterus, which men do not have.



This is why President Trump had to sign an Executive Order clarifying the biological reality of two sexes. Because gender studies pseudoscience is trying to convince us otherwise. pic.twitter.com/mSIHqqXFZF — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) January 24, 2025

The ‘X’ marker on passport applications was introduced in 2022 by the Biden administration as a way of recognising individuals identifying themselves as ‘non-binary’.

* * *

