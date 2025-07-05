YouTuber Uncovers "Soros Soldier" Behind NYC Color Revolution Operation

Initial signs suggest a shift in federal posture toward increased scrutiny of rogue non-governmental organizations (NGOs) potentially engaged in domestic color revolution operations aimed at sowing chaos and destruction. These NGOs are reportedly backed by a mix of left-leaning (and often anti-American) high-net-worth individuals, U.S. taxpayer funds, corporate donations, and potentially hostile foreign actors.

Shortly after the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles last month, FBI Director Kash Patel stated, "The FBI is investigating any and all monetary connections responsible for these riots."

Patel's comments are merely a hint that federal investigations are intensifying on a network of leftist NGOs. Some of these NGOs are assessed to be deeply aligned with Marxists and are allegedly advocating for the dismantling of capitalism through color revolution operations aimed at collapsing the system as part of a broader ideological realignment—a so-called "great reset" oriented toward socialism and, ultimately, digital communism.

Independent researcher and content creator Nate Friedman (27, New York-based) has released a series of videos on X detailing the command and control structures of these dark-money-funded NGOs operating in New York City. Some of these NGOs are aligned with Marxism, potentially receiving overseas funding. His findings suggest these organizations are engaged in destabilization operations.

🚨Another paid protestor tries to stop my interview and then I expose him and the people he works for. The people's forum and Singham want to destroy America from within... WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/YK7qPP2DjV — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) July 1, 2025

In a separate video, Friedman uncovered what he called "another Soros soldier."

🚨Paid protestor stops my interview. Then I expose him all the way back to the columbia encampments. pic.twitter.com/MOKPaJQVx8 — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) July 4, 2025

Friedman appeared on Newsmax to discuss his alarming findings. The segment focused on the financial and ideological backers of these organizations.

Honored to go on NEWSMAX to discuss paid protesting! pic.twitter.com/wlCDQRBSjo — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) July 1, 2025

The Newsmax host told Friedman, "It sounds like these NGOs want to destroy this country."

"Nonprofits have become the main vehicle for subverting America and destabilizing society. There is seemingly no enforcement in this sector for criminal activity, money laundering, or as seen with the Neville Roy Singham network, acting on behalf of foreign interests. America cannot continue on this path where a tax-exempt nonprofit can promote a protest, have partner nonprofits cosponsor it, yet none of these entities are held responsible for any damages," stated Jason Curtis Anderson from One City Rising.

The American public may soon gain increased visibility into the operations and objectives of dark-money-funded, leftist-aligned NGOs alleged to be pursuing the systemic destabilization of the nation. As federal investigative efforts intensify, the 'America First' movement has finally begun to recognize its true domestic opponent: Marxist-aligned NGOs and those who fund the rogue machine.