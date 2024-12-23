​​​​​​​"Natural Instinct: Duck & Scatter" – Florida Christmas Drone Show Ends In Horror

Shocking footage posted on X overnight shows the moment several drones collided and crashed into the crowd during a light show in Orlando, Florida.

Local media outlet WESH 2 reported that the Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation into the incident at the third annual Holiday Drone Show at Lake Eola Park, which went horribly wrong. Several drones struck people in the crowd; one young child was hit and had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery.

"Everyone’s natural instinct was to duck and scatter, and before we realized it, my daughter found my son on the floor unconscious," said Adriana Edgerton, whose son was struck by a drone, adding, "He had blood coming out of his face."

In a statement obtained by CBS News affiliate WKMG, the drone operator, Sky Elements Drones, said it was working with the FAA and officials from Orlando to "determine the cause and are committed to establishing a clear picture of what transpired."

The Christmas drone show at Lake Eola in Orlando last night experienced severe malfunctions, with drones plummeting out of formation into the lake, and at least one crashing into the crowd.



