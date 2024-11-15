Skynet On Wheels: Chinese Tech Firm Reveals Terrifying Robo-Dog 

One of Tesla's competitors in robotics is the Chinese company Unitree, which is already selling its humanoid G1 robot for $40,000. The company also sells robo-dogs on the Amazon marketplace. Another Chinese robotics company, Deep Robotics, released a new video featuring one of its robo-dogs equipped with wheels, showcasing its ability to scale hillsides and navigate off-road terrain.

Deep Robotics describes itself as a "leader in embodied AI technology innovation and application," adding it's "the first in China to achieve fully autonomous inspection of substations with quadruped robots."

Earlier this week, Deep Robotics posted a short video on YouTube featuring one of its quadruped robots with wheels. The robot's mobility is absolutely terrifying.

Public trade data compiled by counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence firm Sayari shows that Hangzhou Yunshenchu Technology Co., Ltd owns Deep Robotics.

The company said its core team members originate from "well-known universities," including Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Wuhan University, the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, New York University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Just wait until the Ukrainians see this robot. They might want to strap a machine gun atop this Skynet-like creature.