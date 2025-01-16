Watch: SpaceX Catches Starship Booster With 'Chopsticks' For Second Time

Watch Live: Starship Flight 7

SpaceX catches giant Starship booster with 'Chopsticks' on historic Flight 7.

Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/aq91TloYzY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 16, 2025

Boom!

This is the second catch in SpaceX's history.

SpaceX's Starship-Super Heavy launch from Boca Chica, Texas, initially planned for Wednesday, has been rescheduled to Thursday evening. This will be the seventh full-stack flight of Starship, featuring a new version known as the Block 2 ship.

SpaceX shared new details about the next generation of Starship:

A block of planned upgrades to the Starship upper stage will debut on this flight test, bringing major improvements to reliability and performance. The vehicle’s forward flaps have been reduced in size and shifted towards the vehicle tip and away from the heat shield, significantly reducing their exposure to reentry heating while simplifying the underlying mechanisms and protective tiling. Redesigns to the propulsion system, including a 25 percent increase in propellant volume, the vacuum jacketing of feedlines, a new fuel feedline system for the vehicle’s Raptor vacuum engines, and an improved propulsion avionics module controlling vehicle valves and reading sensors, all add additional vehicle performance and the ability to fly longer missions. The ship’s heat shield will also use the latest generation tiles and includes a backup layer to protect from missing or damaged tiles. The vehicle’s avionics underwent a complete redesign, adding additional capability and redundancy for increasingly complex missions like propellant transfer and ship return to launch site. Avionics upgrades include a more powerful flight computer, integrated antennas which combine Starlink, GNSS, and backup RF communication functions into each unit, redesigned inertial navigation and star tracking sensors, integrated smart batteries and power units that distribute data and 2.7MW of power across the ship to 24 high-voltage actuators, and an increase to more than 30 vehicle cameras giving engineers insight into hardware performance across the vehicle during flight. With Starlink, the vehicle is capable of streaming more than 120 Mbps of real-time high-definition video and telemetry in every phase of flight, providing invaluable engineering data to rapidly iterate across all systems.

Once in orbit, Starship will deploy ten Starlink simulators to test the payload:

While in space, Starship will deploy 10 Starlink simulators, similar in size and weight to next-generation Starlink satellites as the first exercise of a satellite deploy mission. The Starlink simulators will be on the same suborbital trajectory as Starship and are expected to demise upon entry. A relight of a single Raptor engine while in space is also planned.

SpaceX is expected to attempt a second catch of the Super Heavy booster via the tower chopsticks.

Earlier....

