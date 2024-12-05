print-icon
Tsunami Warning Lifted After Mag 7 Quake Hits Off California Coast

by Tyler Durden
Live Steam: Local outlet ABC 10 Covering Quake 

Update (1447 ET):

The United States Geological Survey has reported a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the Northern California coast.

The epicenter of the quake is about 40 miles northwest of Ferndale.

"Most of the slip was lateral, reducing the risk of a severe #tsunami, but some was thrust (up/down), which makes waves," meteorologist Matthew Cappucci wrote on X. 

Tsunami warnings in effect

Tsunami risk map across the Bay Area.

Here are more details about the tsunami warning, spanning from California to Oregon. 

Shaking has been reported in the region.

