Tsunami Warning Lifted After Mag 7 Quake Hits Off California Coast
Live Steam: Local outlet ABC 10 Covering Quake
* * *
Update (1447 ET):
Great news.
*TSUNAMI THREAT FROM CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE NOW PASSED: PTWC— zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 5, 2024
Still...
Tsunamis can travel as fast as a jet airplane. The entire West Coast will see any impacts within the next 2 hours if a #tsunami occurs. pic.twitter.com/r7twGZ4f50— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) December 5, 2024
* * *
The United States Geological Survey has reported a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the Northern California coast.
*7.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 99 KM WSW OF FERNDALE CALIFORNIA :USGS— zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 5, 2024
*HAZARDOUS TSUNAMI WAVES POSSIBLE AFTER CALIFORNIA QUAKE: PTWC
The epicenter of the quake is about 40 miles northwest of Ferndale.
"Most of the slip was lateral, reducing the risk of a severe #tsunami, but some was thrust (up/down), which makes waves," meteorologist Matthew Cappucci wrote on X.
BREAKING: The magnitude 7.0 #earthquake 45 miles offshore of Eureka, California occurred where the Pacific Plate and the Gorda Plate slide past each other.— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) December 5, 2024
Most of the slip was lateral, reducing the risk of a severe #tsunami, but some was thrust (up/down), which makes waves. pic.twitter.com/yT19jbtLV9
Tsunami warnings in effect
Tsunami risk map across the Bay Area.
Tsunami risk map for the bay area pic.twitter.com/kP9dmwfFGz— George Deglin (@gdeglin) December 5, 2024
Here are more details about the tsunami warning, spanning from California to Oregon.
Shaking has been reported in the region.
I did not feel the earthquakes and I got the alerts after the earthquakes happened. But the office lights sure rocked here in Sonoma. #earthquake @USGS_Quakes #california pic.twitter.com/qYH32V3wcy— Sarah Stierch 🔥💁🏻♀️ 🍷🌮 (@Sarah_Stierch) December 5, 2024
🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: EARTHQUAKE SHAKING FELT NEAR SACRAMENTO— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 5, 2024
Shaking from the 7.0 earthquake was reported at Nugget Markets in Davis, California, located about 15 miles west of Sacramento.
The quake originated in Humboldt County, with a tsunami warning issued by NWS.
Source:… https://t.co/ioV1uiVIVz pic.twitter.com/11CAymRo8Q
Ominous...
Watching the tsunami from the Berkeley Hills. Can see the tideline going out. pic.twitter.com/D6I5K6Exy1— Lomez (@L0m3z) December 5, 2024
*This is a developing story...