Tsunami Warning Lifted After Mag 7 Quake Hits Off California Coast

Live Steam: Local outlet ABC 10 Covering Quake

* * *

Update (1447 ET):

Great news.

*TSUNAMI THREAT FROM CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE NOW PASSED: PTWC — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 5, 2024

Still...

Tsunamis can travel as fast as a jet airplane. The entire West Coast will see any impacts within the next 2 hours if a #tsunami occurs. pic.twitter.com/r7twGZ4f50 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) December 5, 2024

* * *

The United States Geological Survey has reported a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the Northern California coast.

*7.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 99 KM WSW OF FERNDALE CALIFORNIA :USGS



*HAZARDOUS TSUNAMI WAVES POSSIBLE AFTER CALIFORNIA QUAKE: PTWC — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 5, 2024

The epicenter of the quake is about 40 miles northwest of Ferndale.

"Most of the slip was lateral, reducing the risk of a severe #tsunami, but some was thrust (up/down), which makes waves," meteorologist Matthew Cappucci wrote on X.

BREAKING: The magnitude 7.0 #earthquake 45 miles offshore of Eureka, California occurred where the Pacific Plate and the Gorda Plate slide past each other.



Most of the slip was lateral, reducing the risk of a severe #tsunami, but some was thrust (up/down), which makes waves. pic.twitter.com/yT19jbtLV9 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) December 5, 2024

Tsunami warnings in effect

Tsunami risk map across the Bay Area.

Tsunami risk map for the bay area pic.twitter.com/kP9dmwfFGz — George Deglin (@gdeglin) December 5, 2024

Here are more details about the tsunami warning, spanning from California to Oregon.

Shaking has been reported in the region.

I did not feel the earthquakes and I got the alerts after the earthquakes happened. But the office lights sure rocked here in Sonoma. #earthquake @USGS_Quakes #california pic.twitter.com/qYH32V3wcy — Sarah Stierch 🔥💁🏻‍♀️ 🍷🌮 (@Sarah_Stierch) December 5, 2024

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: EARTHQUAKE SHAKING FELT NEAR SACRAMENTO



Shaking from the 7.0 earthquake was reported at Nugget Markets in Davis, California, located about 15 miles west of Sacramento.



The quake originated in Humboldt County, with a tsunami warning issued by NWS.



Source:… https://t.co/ioV1uiVIVz pic.twitter.com/11CAymRo8Q — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 5, 2024

Ominous...

Watching the tsunami from the Berkeley Hills. Can see the tideline going out. pic.twitter.com/D6I5K6Exy1 — Lomez (@L0m3z) December 5, 2024

*This is a developing story...