Round Two: "Confidence Increasing" For Next Winter Storm In Eastern Half Of US

Over 50 million people across the eastern half of the United States remain under winter weather alerts to start the week. Snow is falling across the Washington, DC, and Baltimore metro areas (potentially ending a multi-year 'snow drought'). Meanwhile, meteorologists are already monitoring another round of potential winter storm threats by late week.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center shows the "major winter storm" pounding the Mid-Atlantic region today will be followed by dangerously cold temperatures across the central and eastern US.

With the cold air in place, several meteorologists are already seeing increasing confidence in models that show a winter storm potentially developing around the Texas area by Thursday into Friday.

"Confidence is increasing in a potential Winter storm for the Thursday into Friday time frame, as it appears all of the ingredients are coming together," Oklahoma/Texas local TV station KXII News 12's Brian Briggs wrote on X.

PART 1: Confidence is increasing in a potential Winter storm for the Thursday into Friday time frame, as it appears all of the ingredients are coming together. In part 2 we'll look at precipitation type & potential impacts #TexomaWX pic.twitter.com/gj2IZXuUVw — KXII News 12 (@KXIITV) January 6, 2025

North Carolina's WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley also expects a late-week storm to impact the East Coast, with cold air locked in place, including the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Late this week, a new winter storm system will be sliding across the Southeast.

We don't know who will get snow, ice, or rain at this point.

For our area, a track closer to the coast is better for snow.

More inland, better chance for ice or rain.

Timing is Friday PM - Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ePv9dC0UWA — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 6, 2025

Atlanta News First meteorologist Ella Dorsey expects, "A wintry mix will move through Georgia on Friday."

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: A wintry mix will move through Georgia on Friday.

- Travel will be impacted with ice accumulations likely north of Atlanta

- Do not expect a winter wonderland. Only a few inches of snow at most in the mountains

- Higher snow totals in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/00Y7jXEsTL — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 6, 2025

More Arctic is inbound in the second half of the month.

Another Alaska high pressure ridge spike setting stage for additional U.S. cold outbreak for week of Mon Jan 20th (per both regular and AI models). pic.twitter.com/R000ZOdoKA — Commodity Wx Group (@commoditywx) January 6, 2025

On YouTube, a private weather forecaster named Max Velocity provided extended coverage of "A Significant Winter Storm Is Coming..."

Old Man Winter has awakened across the eastern half of the Lower 48.