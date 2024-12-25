print-icon
Dramatic Video Shows Azerbaijan Airlines Passenger Jet Crash In Kazakhstan

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Update (1035ET): 

"There is no official statement that Azerbaijan Airlines flight J28243 was shot down, or shots fired at it, following a video shared on social media showing traces of shrapnel on the rear fuselage section of the aircraft," Breaking Aviation News & Videos wrote on X. 

Breaking Aviation News & Videos provided a first-hand account of the mid-air incident from one passenger:

"Passenger Kristina from Vladivostok has told the Mash telegram channel that the plane circled over Aktau for about an hour before falling. During the descent, a dull thud was heard, similar to a collision."

Alleged footage of J28243's final minutes. 

What is this unexplained damage on the Embraer ERJ-190's vertical stabilizer, horizontal stabilizer, and elevators?

*   *   *

An Azerbaijan Airlines commercial jet carrying 62 passengers and five crew members crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau. The Embraer ERJ-190 attempted an emergency landing following initial reports of a "bird strike." Early reports indicate there are 28 survivors.

"Flight #J28243 that crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan is an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer ERJ-190 with registration 4K-AZ65," flight tracking website Flightradar24 wrote on X. 

Flightradar24 said"J28243 took off from Baku at 03:55 UTC time and was flying to Grozny. The aircraft was exposed to strong GPS jamming which made the aircraft transmit bad ADS-B data. At 04:40 UTC we lost the ADS-B signal. At 06:07 UTC we picked up the ADS-B signal again before it crashed at 06:28 UTC." 

"The aircraft was struggling to maintain altitude for more than 1 hour," Flightradar24 noted.

The flight-tracking website also noted: "The aircraft was exposed to GPS jamming and spoofing near Grozny."

Russian media outlet RIA News said the loss of partial flight controls was due to a "collision with birds," forcing the pilot to declare an emergency and attempt a landing at Aktau. 

Dramatic videos of the landing approach and crash were posted on X. 

Footage of the survivors.

"Stabilizer changes position downwards in the last seconds, reminds me of the cases of the 737max," one X user said. 

Were the flight controls locked up? 

Perhaps one way to crush altitude with loss of flaps... 

Bird strike? Or... 

*Developing... 

