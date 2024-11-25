print-icon
print-icon

GPS Jamming? DHL Cargo Plane Crashed Short Of Runway Near Lithuania Airport

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A Swift Air Boeing 737-476, operating on behalf of DHL, crashed into a residential area in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, killing one person on board and injuring three others. 

The cargo plane was on final approach to Vilnius International Airport when it crashed about a mile short of the runway.

"A DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport crashed in Liepkalnis at around 5:30 a.m. City services are currently on-site, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport. Airport operations are not disrupted at this time," Lithuanian Airports wrote on X. 

Lithuania's national police force told NBC News in an emailed statement, "According to preliminary data, a cargo aircraft carrying 4 people crashed near the Vilnius International airport at 5.30 a.m. local time. 1 person was declared dead, 3 injured." 

X account Breaking Aviation News & Videos posted a video of the Boeing cargo jet on final, then crashing one mile short of the runway... 

Footage of the crash area. 

One OSINT account on X, who goes by "auonsson," alleges, "DHL/Swift flight BCS18D was jammed as it crashed. Might not be related. Vid on the other site." 

Hmm.

Or maybe?

ATC audio captures the cargo plane on approach. 

The investigation into the crash is just beginning. Speculation will likely focus on whether GPS jamming caused the pilots to miss the runway on final - or possibly human error... However, nothing is conclusive yet. 

This incident comes weeks after Western security officials made new bombshell allegations of a Russian plot aimed at bringing down cargo and passenger planes in Europe.

0
Loading...