New NATO Chief Visits Ukraine As First 'Priority'

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited Ukraine on Thursday, just two days after replacing Jens Stoltenberg as the head of NATO, demonstrating the alliance’s commitment to the proxy war.

"This is now my fifth time in Ukraine since the full onslaught of Russia started in February 2022," Rutte said alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "But this is my very first time as NATO Secretary General, and it was important to me that I come to Ukraine at the start of my mandate." He has previously expressed that Ukraine will remain a top priority of the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits Kyiv and meets with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky (photo released by NATO)

Rutte vowed he would work to support Ukraine’s continued move closer to NATO and eventual membership in the alliance. "Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before. And we will continue on this path until you become a member of our alliance. I very much look forward to that day," he said.

Rutte’s visit comes as Ukraine continues to lose territory to Russian forces in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. On Wednesday, Ukraine announced it was withdrawing from the strategic Donetsk town of Vuhledar, and Russian troops are closing in on Pokrovsk.

Fighting is still raging in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, but the invasion has failed to distract Russia from eastern Ukraine. Russian forces have been slowly pushing the Ukrainians back in Kursk since launching a counteroffensive a few weeks ago.

Zelensky is still pushing hard for the US to allow NATO missiles to be used in long-range strikes inside Russian territory, a step that would risk a direct NATO-Russia war and nuclear escalation.

"The frontline must be strengthened, and long-range capabilities must finally be provided in the way necessary to end this war. Everyone in the alliance understands the needs," Zelensky said in his nightly address after meeting with Rutte.

NATO press release & photo: Mark Rutte took office as the NATO Secretary General. He was welcomed to NATO Headquarters in Brussels by the outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Last month, the US appeared poised to approve the decision on long-range strikes but may have backed down after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned it would mean NATO is at war with Russia and ordered changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine.