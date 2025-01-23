Watch Live: President Trump Addresses WEF Globalists In Davos

Grab your popcorn...

With the 'woke' global left starting to crumble, as so well exclaimed by Argentina's Milei earlier today, President Trump will speak remotely at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this morning, delivering his first major speech to global business and political leaders.

The world will be listening closely for any details on his pledge to introduce universal tariffs on goods imported to the U.S., and for his position on major geopolitical and economic issues such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the future of Israeli-Palestinian relations and America’s economic rivalry with China.

Trump has openly criticized the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives championed by the WEF.

During his first term, Trump traveled to Davos twice, in 2018 and 2020, to attend the WEF meetings.

In his keynote address in 2020, he touted his protectionist trade policies and the United States’ position as the world’s largest oil and gas producer.

He also expressed concerns about NATO’s heavy dependence on the United States, urging member nations to increase their contributions to defense spending.

In recent years, however, the forum has increasingly faced criticism, with questions raised regarding the usefulness of its debates in resolving the struggles of regular people.

Watch Trump's speech here (due to start at 1100ET):