Mainstream Media Destroys Its Remaining Credibility...All To Defend An Un-Elected Candidate

The mainstream media is having one final hysterical meltdown that is likely going to cost it the rest of its credibility with independent viewers and critical thinkers.

And the last ironic act of the Democratic-run media machine will not only be to self-immolate preaching about “saving Democracy”, but to do so in order to defend a generally unlikeable candidate that’s never won a primary.

It isn’t just fun to watch the mainstream media squirm because it indicates that the particular political party I’m voting for is making headway; it’s also because of the consequences that come with an out-of-control and panicked media.

When the media throws a massive, unhinged temper tantrum—like they did over Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally this past week—it accomplishes two things.

First, it recalibrates the media even further to the left side of the political aisle, ensuring they will lose the viewership (and likely the votes) of those further left in the center-left area of the political spectrum. Every day, the mainstream media behaves so bizarrely that it can’t help but open the eyes of many in the center-left who have otherwise already been ‘captured’ by legacy media.

Second, it simply encourages more of their viewers to switch to alternative media. There’s a reason the Donald Trump interview on Joe Rogan was the most sought-after interview of the presidential election cycle, and there’s a reason both Trump and J.D. Vance went on a podcast tour as part of their campaigns: these alternative content producers are not only where audiences are now, but where audiences are going and growing.

The journalistic liberties and exaggerations taken with rhetoric and left-wing talking points, many backed by anonymous sources, are being seen for what they are: lies.

Take, for example, this past week’s absolute obsession with comparing Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to a Nazi rally. Most of my readers know this is an unhinged comparison from the get-go — but what about that earnest independent or left-wing voter who believed the media’s narrative that it was some kind of hate-fueled fascist meetup?

Imagine their thoughts when the rally, initially cast as some kind of anti-Semitic KKK Groupon event, was followed by photos on social media showing Israeli flags:

And Jewish attendees wrapping Tefillin and praying:

I can only imagine several people were red-pilled by this, because even the most delusional left-wingers can’t ignore what is clearly in front of their eyes.

Meanwhile, this is actually how MSNBC covered the political event - which featured stand up comedians and Hulk Hogan, among others - this week:

Casting aside the obvious, that Trump and his supporters are not Nazis, MSNBC seems to hardly care about the objective truth that politicians from Bill Clinton to Jimmy Carter have also spoken at rallies in Madison Square Garden.

This completely batshit insane coverage of Trump’s rally followed last week’s article in The Atlantic, the same rag that blamed you for the inflation Democrats and the Fed created, which claimed—without evidence that readers could replicate or verify on their own—that Trump privately praised Adolf Hitler’s generals.

That article came a week after another gem, called “Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini”, also from The Atlantic.

And here’s MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski having a complete normal one about it:

“I think it was everything that you need to know about Donald Trump in one weird, white nationalist, Nazi-type rally, and of course, there’s historic parallels to where and when this happened.”

In fact, one can almost draw a direct correlation between the positive early voting numbers for the GOP and the ramping up of Hitler and Nazi rhetoric from the left.

Here is a chart that Zero Hedge compiled, showing the number of times Trump has been mentioned alongside Hitler in stories:

Zero Hedge wrote:

New data from Bloomberg shows the story count for "Trump Hitler" in MSM jumped to a mindboggling 5,500 this week - the most massive total count in the ten years Deep State muppets in MSM have called Trump a Hitler/Nazi. This is a clear indication that Biden-Obama-Harris radicals and their billionaire funders are getting increasingly desperate.

The sensationalist lunacy spewing from the left like raw sewage from a storm drain is so blatantly out of line, it has even caused some Democrats to scold the media machine. Comedian Michael Rapaport—a Democrat who has spent the last eight years referring to Donald Trump as “pig dick”—even voiced his displeasure with the comparisons on Twitter last week.

And last week, Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams followed suit, publicly criticizing the media narrative when asked if he thought Trump was a fascist:

“I have had those comments hurled at me by some political leaders in the city; my answer is ‘No’. I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like. I think, as I have called for over and over again, that the level of conversation, I think we can all dial down the temperature.”

Between last term’s Russia hoax, two failed impeachments over nothing, pushing a classified document scandal that Joe Biden was also ‘guilty’ of, the cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop story, outright lying about Joe Rogan and ivermectin, ‘fact checking’ debate moderators clearly biased toward Democrats, and this latest meltdown, the media is hemorrhaging trust from viewers and the American public at a record pace.

Why? Because it’s been so blatant. If tossing around ‘Hitler’ like it’s going out of style wasn’t convincing enough, just comparing treatment of Trump in media today versus a decade ago offers stark perspective.

As Joe Rogan pointed out to Donald Trump (cued up in the below video), many of these same media figures adored him before he entered politics. Surely, the hosts on The View didn’t think he was a racist, misogynist homophobe back when they were laughing with him, right?

And J.D. Vance proved this week, during his interview with Jake Tapper, that when confronted with the truth, the media only squirms further.

The best part? The louder they scream, the more they self-immolate.

My guess is that no matter who wins this election, the damage the mainstream media has inflicted on itself is irreversible. Two and a half years ago, in my most viewed post ever, I predicted that the mainstream media would collapse under the weight of independent media’s rise.

Since then, their ratings have been decimated, and they’ve lost even more trust. The media has done nothing to convince American citizens that it is engaged in independent reporting. Heading into this election, as they try to deal a catastrophic blow to President Trump, they’re instead only dealing it upon themselves.

