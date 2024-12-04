Watch Live: Fed Chair Powell Delivers Final Remarks Before Dec FOMC Meeting

Fed Chair Powell is about to deliver his final publicly scheduled comments on the state of the economy before the central bank's last rate-setting meeting this year.

Powell will be interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit giving investors a final take on his views before a quiet period ahead of next week's FOMC meeting.

The FOMC has lowered the federal-funds rate by 75bps since September, leaving it at a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

The STIRs market pricing this morning implies roughly 75% odds of another 25bps cut on Dec. 18 (and a 25% chance of a 'pause').

“The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates,” Powell said during his most recent public appearance, on Nov. 14. “The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to stick to that script and signal that the Fed is in no hurry to cut its benchmark rates to neutral, according to economists at Deutsche Bank.

Watch Live (due to start around 1340ET):