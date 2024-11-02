Witness In Diddy Case Claims To Have Sex Tapes With 'Intoxicated' Celebrities And Minors

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A witness in the ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs case says that he has several sex tapes that allegedly feature “intoxicated” and “victimized” celebrities, including two who were underage.

During an interview with NewsNation, Courtney Burgess, who testified against Combs before a grand jury in Manhattan, claimed that he has in his possession flash drives featuring videos of eight celebrities with Diddy.

Burgess said the flash drives originally belonged to Kim Porter, an ex-girlfriend of Diddy.

Explaining his relationship with Diddy, Burgess said “I’ve been knowing him for 35 years. I think we probably entered into the music business at the same time.”

Burgess said he is willing to turn over eleven flash drives to the court, claiming that the videos on them feature six well known males and two celebrity females.

Burgess said “I think all, to be honest — all,” those in the tapes seemed “victimized” and “intoxicated.”

Burgess also claimed that the flash drives include a manuscript from Porter that outlines Combs’ alleged crimes.

Burgess’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, was also featured in the interview, and claimed that the federal government sent U.S. Marshals to serve Burgess a subpoena for the flash drives.

As we have previously highlighted, a former bodyguard of Combs has claimed that the rapper has footage of not only celebrities, but elite politicians and state figures engaging in compromising activities.

The bodyguard, Gene Deal, says the secret footage was captured at Diddy’s various so called “freak off” parties, which are claimed to have involved victims being forced to engage in sex acts while Combs masturbated and recorded the events.

“I don’t think it’s only celebrities gonna be shook. He had politicians in there, he had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there,” said Deal, adding that “he had every room bugged.”

One alleged victim of Combs has filed a lawsuit claiming that the rapper raped her when she was 13 years old while a male and female celebrity pair watched and joined in.

The suit claims that the male celebrity also raped her while the female and Diddy observed.

Combs has been denied bail twice on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

