Former State Department Official David Asher: Americans "Will Soon Learn" COVID Origins Truth

Revelations that senior US intelligence officials in the early days of the virus pandemic suppressed research indicating a Chinese lab leak as the origin of Covid-19 surfaced in a new Wall Street Journal report titled "Behind Closed Doors: The Spy-World Scientists Who Argued Covid Was a Lab Leak" late this week.

The investigation by WSJ's Michael Gordon and Warren Strobel shows the disagreements within the intelligence community over Covid origins...

But an investigation by The Wall Street Journal shows that the disagreements among intelligence experts over what should be included in the report ran deeper than is publicly known. Nor were the FBI scientists the only ones who believed that the intelligence directorate's review didn't tell the whole story. Three scientists at the National Center for Medical Intelligence, part of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, conducted a scientific study that concluded that Covid-19 was manipulated in a laboratory in a risky research effort. But that analysis was at odds with the assessment of their parent agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and wasn't incorporated in the report presented to Biden . -WSJ

Specifically, who decided to exclude input from the Defense Department and the FBI—the only agency to conclude with "moderate confidence" that a lab leak was the likely origin—from the August 2021 briefing to President Biden and the subsequent official federal conclusion that Covid most likely originated naturally?

David Asher, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and former head of State Department investigations into Covid origins, joined Vince Coglianese, host of WMAL's "The Vince Coglianese Show," on Friday evening to discuss the cover-up of Covid's origins during the Biden administration.

"We can confirm based on public commercial business records with Chinese government businesses were controlled by the Chinese intelligence service. I mean, the stuff about Hunter and James Biden, you know, his son and brother being tied to CEFC, a company that was infamously associated with the Ministry of State Security in China ... I think it has a lot to do with it, and that needs to be investigated as well. I mean, there's no logical reason why Biden would not continue the Covid investigation that I started. He was briefed on it and he buried, it" Asher said.

Asher continued, "The Chinese created Covid. It was not Fauci - he did contribute science, technology, and US taxpayer dollars to it. So did the US State Department and United States Agency for International Development provided huge amounts of money to the Chinese for investigating bat coronavirus viruses and then doing in effect gain of function type research in China."

"We have a Deep State that is so out of control..." Asher emphasized.

He continued, "We have so much to do in the second Trump Administration to uncover the origin of Covid, assess the costs culpability and responsibility of the Chinese, and then go after our own government Deep State apparatus that covered this thing up with the Chinese in their own sort of parallel universe of a premeditated cover-up."

"We had a senior scientist named Adrienne Keen who used to brief people like me at the State Department. She didn't tell us that she was also working for the World Health Organization, apparently at the time, as a contractor. I mean, like, I can't start the level of which this is crazy. I mean, the FBI's investigation clearly indicated that this thing came out of a lab based on a suspected animal accident," the former State Department official said.

He noted that the American people "will soon learn" the truth about the origins of Covid.

"Remember Biden Declassified all the Covid intelligence, but nothing was actually put out there. There's a lot of intelligence that John Ratcliffe will get out the door very very soon," Asher said.

He added, "I've met with some of the NSEC team already about it. I know that Senator Paul, who is up on The Hill, will attack this with a bulldozer and machine gun if necessary to get to the bottom of this. The FBI just recently put out with its spokesman on the record that they maintain their investigation, and I wouldn't be surprised that there might even be criminal charges against some of these people involved - probably not Fauci himself because he'll get away forever with anything - but I wouldn't be surprised if Biden pardons him preemptively and probably pardons his brother preemptively. His brother did not create Covid but his brother was getting millions of dollars in money from the Chinese, which is why Biden didn't want to investigate the origin of Covid because it would get in the way of that uh relationship."

Asher said, "The FBI is sitting on a huge case file of over 200 people that they ran a criminal investigation in effect ... and maybe we're going to see criminal charges because somebody in the US government needs to be blamed" for Covid.

Separately on X, Asher wrote:

"This was why I told people that we at State—via "deep State"—were partially to blame for the coverup. It wasn't the team I advised, certainly, leading the investigation, not Secretary Pompeo. It was a certain senior official in charge of "arms control" and his minions, including Keene. They were the ones who warned us repeatedly we were opening something akin to a Pandora's box, which would blow up in our faces. I made it clear whatever is inside the box, I didn't care if it blew up in THEIR faces —We needed to get to the bottom of what caused COVID, why the Chinese were covering it up and facilitating its release, and why NIH and a bunch of scientists they funded were in on the Fauci organized US coverup. Scientific Wuhangate continues but will be getting exposed under Donald Trump II. Much more to come, I hope."

In another X post, he said, "We all need to get ready to help President Trump make America truly Great again by holding the ChiComms accountable for mass murder and Fauci and "scientific" associates as accessories of the crime. I'm now triple deep black MAGA on COVID, fentanyl, and making China pay ."

Asher also noted on X, "President Trump absolutely should pull the plug on the WHO. It's a worse than useless organization. It totally failed us in the biggest public health crisis modern world history. It's a disgrace and a disservice to civilization."

As well as, let's not forget about the documentary "Thank You, Dr. Fauci," which provides the American people with an understanding of Covid origins...

The American people are set to receive a truth bomb about Covid origins—something Zero Hedge readers have been well aware of since January 2020 (see: here).