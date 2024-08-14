61-Year-Old Brit Gets 18 Month Prison Sentence For Chanting "Who The F**k Is Allah"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A 61-year-old man in the UK was jailed for 18 months for chanting “who the fuck is Allah” and telling police officers “you’re not English anymore” during a protest outside Downing Street.

Yes really.

The sentence handed out to David Spring is the latest shocking example of how low the bar has now been set in terms of free speech in response to rioting that occurred after the murder of three girls in Southport last month.

Spring attended a demonstration of around 700 people in London on July 31 which turned disorderly.

Police bodycam footage that was played in court showed Spring calling police officers “cunts,” making “hostile gestures” and joining in with chants of “who the fuck is Allah” and “you’re not English anymore.”

While Spring’s behavior could be described as offensive and unruly, the fact that he will spent the next year and a half behind bars for saying mean words exemplifies how the UK has slipped into extreme authoritarianism in the space of just two weeks.

When he was arrested, Spring told police, “I didn’t go up to London to riot. I went to complain about people put up in hotels,” referring to illegal immigrants staying in hotels at taxpayer expense.

Defending lawyer Piers Kiss-Wilson said, “The defendant asked me to put forward his apologies to the court and he says he is embarrassed by his behaviour and he is ashamed by it.”

“He also wants to apologise to his family and friends and his wife who don’t deserve this.”

The man’s wife, who suffers from ill health, will now be deprived of her primary carer thanks to Spring’s imprisonment.

Two headlines



Two legal judgments



Two tier country



This is the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/0F1ZAnPdSB — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) August 13, 2024

The question once again arises as to why these individuals are continuing to plead guilty despite the fact that it is not preventing them from being handed jail time.

Despite the fact that the legislation surrounding hate speech and incitement is more draconian in the UK than in numerous other major western countries, one would think a good free speech lawyer would be able to defend these people more adeptly.

As we highlighted yesterday, Spring’s sentence is only outdone in its absurdity by cases where online speech of people who never even attended riots is leading to prison sentences.

Another man was imprisoned for 2 months merely for posting the words “coming to a town near you” alongside images of Muslim men on Facebook.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.