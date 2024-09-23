ABC News Admits Kamala Is Significantly Underperforming Amongst Hispanic Voters

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

ABC News highlighted how significantly Kamala Harris is underperforming amongst Hispanic voters when compared to both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton’s percentage share in 2016 and 2020.

The news network pointed out that Biden had a 33 per cent advantage over Trump in exit polls back in 2020.

Hillary Clinton enjoyed an even bigger lead over Trump amongst Hispanics back in 2016, beating him by 40 per cent, and still went on to lose the election.

Compare that to Kamala Harris’ current lead over Trump amongst Latinos, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll, which stands at just 17 per cent.

In other words, Kamala is doing worse than Hillary Clinton by a whopping 23 percentage points.

ABC News acknowledged that Harris has some “issues” with Latino voters that she needs to address.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump campaign chief pollster Tony Fabrizio expressed confidence that Trump’s soaring popularity amongst Hispanics, especially in swing states, could win him the election.

“In the target states and particularly in Arizona and Nevada, which have the largest Hispanic population of the “battleground states that we looked at,” Fabrizio said, “President Trump is either leading or basically tied with Kamala Harris.”

36.2 million Hispanics are eligible to vote this year, up from 2020’s 32.3 million, with many of them having gone “sour” on the economy, according to Fabrizio.

Hispanics are becoming more aligned with the Republican party because many of them are second or third generation and have a “higher socioeconomic status,” said the pollster.

Trump could even capture more of the Hispanic vote than Harris in states like Arizona and Nevada, where Latinos make up around a third of the population.

“So what we’re seeing is the combination of the economic climate, the combination of personal-security concerns and their desire to achieve the American dream is driving them to the Republican Party,” said Fabrizio.

