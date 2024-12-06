"Cancel Me... I'm For America": NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hints At Switch To Republican Party

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has left the door open to returning to the Republican Party - a move that would upend the political dynamics in the nation’s largest city. In a pair of Friday morning interviews, Adams - who was a member of the GOP from 1995 to 2002, refused to rule out a switch back to the Republican Party.

“I’m a part of the American party,” Adams told NY1 when asked directly about his political future. He reiterated the sentiment in a subsequent interview on PIX11, emphasizing that his allegiance lies with “American values” over partisan lines. “No matter what party I’m on or vote on, I’m going to push for American values,” he declared, urging leaders to work beyond political affiliations to solve voters’ problems.

Adams’ comments come amidst heightened tensions within the Democratic Party, sparked by his growing relationship with President-elect Donald Trump. While most Democrats have criticized Trump, Adams has avoided open conflict, even praising Trump confidant Elon Musk for his efforts to streamline government operations, Politico reports.

The mayor is scheduled to meet with incoming border czar Tom Homan next week to discuss federal immigration policies. Adams has signaled tentative support for deportation plans targeting undocumented immigrants with serious criminal offenses, a position that aligns more closely with Trump’s immigration platform than his own party’s stance.

Adams’ relationship with Trump takes on added significance in light of his ongoing legal battles. The mayor faces a five-count federal indictment, and Trump’s incoming administration is poised to replace the U.S. Attorney prosecuting Adams. Trump, who has repeatedly framed his own legal troubles as politically motivated, has expressed empathy for Adams’ predicament. Speculation has swirled that the president-elect might extend a pardon to the mayor, further entwining their political fortunes.

Despite his openness to a Republican pivot, Adams insists he plans to run for reelection next year as a Democrat. “That is what I’m proposing to do,” he told reporters Friday. However, his lukewarm endorsement of the Democratic Party and his past GOP affiliation leave room for doubt.

Adams’ critics see his comments as a calculated effort to hedge his bets as Trump prepares to wield significant influence over New York City’s political and legal landscape. Local Democrats have expressed frustration, with some questioning whether Adams is using his position to align himself with Trump’s administration for political gain.

Adams defended his controversial stance with a bold parting message: “Those who don’t like it, they will cancel me,” he said. “I say: Cancel me. I’m for America.”