"Classic Features Of Neurodegeneration": NBC Parkinson's Expert Says Biden Has "Hallmarks"

Corporate media's marching orders to help oust President Joe Biden have intensified - as NBC News just interviewed Parkinson's expert Dr. Tom Pitts, who says that Biden has several "hallmarks" of the disease, after news broke in the last few days that a Parkinson's specialist has visited the White House at least 8 times in the past year.

"Do you notice anything that gives you a red flag, as a doctor?" asked host Tom Llamas.

"Oh yeah, I see him 20 times a day in the clinic, I mean, it's ironic because he has the classic features of neurodegeneration - I mean, word-finding difficulties..." Pitts replied.

Llamas asked if Biden overcoming a stutter could account for the affects - to which Pitts, a Democrat, replied, "no, this is not a palatal issue, or a speech discrepancy," adding that Biden has issues with "actual word retrieval," not to mention "rigidity" issues such as "loss of arm swing," adding "you notice when he turns it's sort of end-block turning, it's not a quick turn."

"That's one of the hallmarks of Parkinson's," he continued. "I could diagnose him from across the mall."

Watch:

He's also been giving creepy arm rubs lately, though not sure that's a sign of Parkinson's.