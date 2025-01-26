Democrats Threaten "Righteous Litigation" Over Trump's Shutdown Of DEI Offices

If a president has the power to unilaterally approve and fund DEI programs within the federal government, then any future president also has the power to unilaterally shut those DEI programs down. This is how executive orders work, but Democrats think when it comes to Donald Trump legal restrictions apply.

Woke activist politicians are up in arms this week after Trump signed orders effectively shutting down all DEI related offices within the government and placing employees on paid leave pending inevitable pink slips. The usual suspects including House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar held a press conference to voice their outrage over the fast-paced elimination of DEI.

Jeffries arguments in particular were loaded with fallacies in an attempt to rewrite what Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives actually are. According to the House Minority Leader, America has always embraced DEI.

First we have to clarify that DEI is not and never will be American. It is a communistic policy which places the group over the individual. Meaning, the merit of the individual is dismissed as irrelevant in favor of diversity hiring for the sake of appearances. Inevitably, this leads to the discrimination of certain people (namely straight white men and conservatives), because DEI operates on a victimhood totem pole which places certain groups above others depending on their ethnic or sexual status.

There aren't enough high level black, indigenous or trans aerospace engineers in the US to fill positions at agencies like NASA. So, DEI officials hire unqualified or lesser qualified workers by default.

Furthermore, "equity" and "equality" are not the same thing, and Hakeem Jeffries knows this.

Equality is about equal treatment and equal opportunity. Under equality, merit still applies.

Equity is about forcing equality of outcome and giving special treatment to people based on their perceived or fabricated social disadvantages. Under equity there can be no such thing as merit because the most useless people will always rise to the top based on who can pretend to be the most "oppressed".

America has never embraced equity; it is a poisonous ideology that destroys excellence and progress. America will always strive for equality based on merit. If you have the chops to do the job at a top level, your skin color or bedroom activities don't matter. If you're lazy, entitled and incompetent, then no amount of victim group status earns you a job.

Ilhan Omar attempted to reinforce the equity claim in her arguments, asserting that the public is "misinformed" about what DEI is and what DEI hiring entails.

Omar seems to assert that DEI is not about hiring people based simply on their diversity. This is a lie. Regardless of how Democrats gaslight, in practice DEI has always been about hiring people based on their supposed oppression status. It's about filling out that perfect inclusion pie chart that leftists venerate so much, and this is done at the expense of skill and experience. It is also designed to slowly but surely weed out conservatives from government and exclude them from participation.

Given a choice between a conservative and a woke activist, who is a DEI bureaucrat going to hire first?

Hakeem Jeffries goes on to threaten an 'avalanche of righteous litigation' by Democrats in response to Trump's DEI shutdowns, claiming that the action is outside of the President's power and is unconstitutional. It's unlikely that such litigation will go far or accomplish much other than to serve as a distraction. DEI offices are federal creations which means they are subject to presidential executive orders. There's nothing Dems can do about it.