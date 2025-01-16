Far Left UK Government Proposes Banning "Controversial" Conversations

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The leftist Labour government in Britain has proposed radical reforms to the rights of workers that could include classing ‘sensitive’ topics of conversation in the workplace such as religion, women’s rights, or transgenderism as ‘harassment’.

The proposed legislation would force employers to prevent workers from being subjected to such subjects by third parties, such as customers.

If they are found to have failed to do so, they could face lawsuits under the legislation.

Watchdog The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has warned that if it comes into the force next year, the proposed law could significantly impact freedom of expression and even be applied to “overheard conversations” such as those between two or more people in a pub.

Labour's controversial law 'threatens Brits' ability to speak freely at the PUB' - whether they're discussing trans rights or religion https://t.co/Cd3XuEOt5L pic.twitter.com/LN6H3y1mER — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 14, 2025

The EHRC has noted that applying the harassment law in cases involving a “philosophical belief” could lead to problems owing to the fact that many employers do not understand such topics are protected by equality law.

“The legal definition of what amounts to philosophical belief is complex and not well understood by employers. It is arguable that these difficulties may lead to disproportionate restriction of the right to freedom of expression,” the watchdog warned.

Wow. You gotta listen to this.



“It really is 1984, we are living it now”



In the UK, they are looking to curb speech in Pubs by “banning customers from discussing controversial topics” in case the conversation you are talking about offends someone.



This is absolutely mad.



🎥… pic.twitter.com/LP4OshDHB0 — Kosher🎗🧡 (@koshercockney) January 14, 2025

A spokesman for the British Beer and Pub Association said in comments to The Times “Any legalisation must be carefully drafted to make sure it does not have unintended consequences, such as pub workers expected to decide whether private conversations between customers constitute a violation of law.”

Julia Hartley-Brewer slams a potential Labour law that may ban pub-goers from speaking freely about controversial issues such as the trans debate.



"Labour view everyone in the pub as horrible, racist, xenophobic bigots... part of the crackdown on freedom of speech!"@JuliaHB1 pic.twitter.com/kdRpWr8BUE — Talk (@TalkTV) January 14, 2025

Sir Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the pub chain Wetherspoons urged that the proposal “sounds like Big Brother thought control which would be a bureaucratic nightmare to enforce.”

Martin added, “All beliefs which challenge the status quo are contentious. Newton’s law of gravity and Einstein’s theory of relativity were contentious at one point. Or Alexander Fleming creating the biggest-ever advance in medicine from mould.”

“Humanity has progressed through these challenges and their subsequent debate,” he further emphasised, adding that “The cancellation of ideas is, in effect, a new religious commandment by those who think they’re not religious.”

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK remarked “Every pub is a parliament. It is where we discuss the world. If that is restricted they might as well all close.”

If we can't go to the pub for a pint to talk nonsense, there's almost no point in going.



Labour's war on pubs and free speech continues. pic.twitter.com/wD2pcaN3xl — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 14, 2025

