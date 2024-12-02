Ferrari's Commitment To 'Diversity And Inclusivity' Called Out For Supreme Hypocrisy

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

People responded to Ferrari bragging about its commitment to ‘diversity and inclusivity’ by pointing out that the luxury car manufacturer forces customers to pass a ‘social status’ background check just to be able to buy a Ferrari.

Awkward.

In the wake of the Jaguar farce, when the heritage brand launched a new commercial featuring androgynous models, thereby alienating their core customer base, Ferrari appears to have said, “Hold my beer!”

It started with a post on X in which Ferrari boasted of its, “Commitment to equality, equity, and inclusion by endorsing the new Diversity and Inclusion Charter alongside @F1 and the @fia.”

We proudly reaffirm our commitment to equality, equity, and inclusion by endorsing the new Diversity and Inclusion Charter alongside @F1 and the @fia.

Through encouraging education, breaking biases, and ensuring transparency, we’re creating a more inclusive industry. #Ferrari — Ferrari (@Ferrari) November 26, 2024

“Through encouraging education, breaking biases, and ensuring transparency, we’re creating a more inclusive industry,” the brand smugly asserted, before getting ratioed into oblivion.

However, that “inclusivity” doesn’t appear to extend to its own potential customers.

As Nick Sortor points out, Ferrari conducts exhaustive background checks on anyone who wants to buy one of their higher end vehicles to “ensure they fit the mold of the brand and its desired image.”

Ferrari has now gone woke, and is preaching “inclusivity.”



And nothing says “inclusivity” like requiring background checks and “social status checks” for ENTIRE FAMILIES before they’re allowed to purchase your cars.



Spare us from your hypocrisy and virtue signaling, @Ferrari. pic.twitter.com/zgYHyPz5LU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 27, 2024

“Family background, social status and additional affiliations,” are also scrutinized before Ferrari will even consider taking your cash.

That doesn’t sound very inclusive!

“Nothing says “inclusivity” like requiring background checks and “social status checks” for ENTIRE FAMILIES before they’re allowed to purchase your cars,” commented Sortor.

As we previously highlighted, Jaguar’s stock price plummeted after their woke rebrand.

Expect Ferrari, in the absence of some seriously rapid back-pedaling, to face the same fate.

