Hillary Clinton Claims Trump Is "Reenacting 1939 Madison Square Garden Nazi Rally"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Bitter presidential loser Hillary Clinton has claimed that Donald Trump is purposefully reenacting a 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden.

Appearing on CNN, Hillary stated “One other thing that you‘ll see next week is Trump actually re-enacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939.”

“I write about this in my book,” she added, hawking her turgid scribe.

“President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that neo-Nazi fascists in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany,” Hillary declared.

JUST IN: Hillary Clinton claims Donald Trump is going to Madison Square Garden in NYC this weekend to re-enact the 1939 N*zi rally at MSG.



Clinton thinks you are a N*zi if you support Trump.



"One other thing that you‘ll see next week is Trump actually re-enacting the Madison… pic.twitter.com/7x74vFAF27 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2024

So basically she’s saying that everyone who goes to Trump rallies is a nazi because she disagrees with their politics.

Can this witch leave us alone? Trump retired you, grandma. Go to a beach or something. — George (@BehizyTweets) October 25, 2024

This stuff doesn’t work on anyone anymore. It actually just helps Trump now.

The more they pump this rhetoric the more stronger Trump gets. Keep it up! — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) October 25, 2024

Every time they say this, it exposes them.

"America needs to come together."



"Anyone who disagrees with me is a literal N*zi."



They don't want unity. They want you to submit to them. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2024

As we previously highlighted, a New York State Senator attempted to get the event at Madison Square Garden shut down, also equating it to the infamous Nazi rally.

Democrats bravely defending democracy again by attempting to shut down the free speech of a major political party’s presidential nominee.

The Senator claimed that the Trump event will “incite violence” and demanded (his actual words) that the venue cancel it to “keep our city safe.”

The Garden just ignored him.

