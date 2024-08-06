print-icon
print-icon

Kamala Harris Reportedly Taps Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz As Running Mate

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024 - 01:07 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris has selected her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D).

The Harris-Walz team will face former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance (R) as the presidential election cycle heats up.

There are only 90 days left until Nov.5.

CNN cites 'multiple sources' that say Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. 

Walz, 60 - emerged as a contender for the number two spot while discussions about other high-profile names, particularly Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (D), dominated the news.

"But the Minnesota governor saw his profile rise considerably over the last week, especially after a viral cable news interview in which he derided some Republicans as "weird" — a line of attack later adopted by national Democrats," The Hill reported, adding," Walz was also seen by many as a safer choice for Harris thanks to his liberal bona fides and the fact that some of the other contenders had come under fire from certain segments of the left." 

After leftist MSM spent the last week unleashing headlines saying 'Trump is too old' (and probably too white) ... 

Democrats have chosen this man as Harris' running mate...

Axios' Jacob Knutson recently noted, "Walz faced questions over how long it took him to send in the National Guard to stop the rioting, looting and arson in the Twin Cities for three nights following George Floyd's murder."

"Welcome to the race, Tim Walz! Let’s make sure America knows who you are," Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, wrote on X. 

This is how broken the modern Democratic party is... 

Here are the latest PredicIt odds for Shapiro, Kelly, and Walz.

Harris had yet to officially call Walz to offer him the position, another source told CNN. 

*Developing.. 

0
Loading...