Kamala Harris Reportedly Taps Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz As Running Mate

Vice President Kamala Harris has selected her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D).

The Harris-Walz team will face former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance (R) as the presidential election cycle heats up.

*MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ TAPPED AS HARRIS RUNNING MATE: CNN — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 6, 2024

There are only 90 days left until Nov.5.

CNN cites 'multiple sources' that say Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, multiple sources say. He has been a leading driver of Democrats' attacks on Trump https://t.co/QOTX2q71Eu pic.twitter.com/DtbEkX78JB — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2024

Walz, 60 - emerged as a contender for the number two spot while discussions about other high-profile names, particularly Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (D), dominated the news.

"But the Minnesota governor saw his profile rise considerably over the last week, especially after a viral cable news interview in which he derided some Republicans as "weird" — a line of attack later adopted by national Democrats," The Hill reported, adding," Walz was also seen by many as a safer choice for Harris thanks to his liberal bona fides and the fact that some of the other contenders had come under fire from certain segments of the left."

After leftist MSM spent the last week unleashing headlines saying 'Trump is too old' (and probably too white) ...

Democrats have chosen this man as Harris' running mate...

Axios' Jacob Knutson recently noted, "Walz faced questions over how long it took him to send in the National Guard to stop the rioting, looting and arson in the Twin Cities for three nights following George Floyd's murder."

This is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ choice for VP.



• Fueled George Floyd riots, delayed National Guard deployment

• Called Trump supporters "fascists" after assassination attempt

• Championed extreme trans surgery and abortion laws

• Oversaw $250 million COVID fraud fiasco

•… pic.twitter.com/eIPbVkQ3pb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2024

"Welcome to the race, Tim Walz! Let’s make sure America knows who you are," Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, wrote on X.

Welcome to the race, Tim Walz!



Let’s make sure America knows who you are.



You helped ignite the George Floyd riots, the worst the country had seen in decades. While Minneapolis burned, you stalled on deploying the National Guard for an entire day, blaming the city for not… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2024

This is how broken the modern Democratic party is...

This is how broken the modern Democratic party is:



Kamala's Vice Presidential choices were between...



1. An Antifa member who burned his state to the ground



2. Guy who worked for the IDF and covered up homicides



All the normal dudes dropped out



Guess who Kamala picked!? 🫠 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2024

Here are the latest PredicIt odds for Shapiro, Kelly, and Walz.

Harris had yet to officially call Walz to offer him the position, another source told CNN.

*Developing..