Leftist Kamala Supporter Suggests Taking An Endorsement From HITLER Would Be Fine

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

In a remarkable exchange, a leftist Kamala Harris supporter argued that her accepting an endorsement from Dick Cheney was justifiable, and that even accepting endorsements from the most genocidal of maniacs would be just fine.

The comments were made by leftist streamer and YouTuber ‘Destiny’, who was invited onto Piers Morgan’s show to defend Harris’ “honor” at being championed by Cheney, who many consider to be a war criminal.

When Morgan asked Destiny if he would be accepting of Cheney’s endorsement, he responded “you take any endorsement you can get, of course. Just because somebody endorses you doesn’t mean that you support their beliefs.”

Morgan shot back “Really? Woah, woah, woah — hang on. You’d take any endorsement you can get? So if Adolf Hitler decides to offer an endorsement, you would accept it?”

The Harris supporter then claimed “a vote is a vote” prompting Morgan to again ask if he would “literally take an endorsement from Adolf Hitler to win power.”

The guy then responded that “Hitler is dead,” prompting Morgan to note “So my question to you was frivolous to start with, would you accept Hitler’s endorsement for a candidate and you said absolutely, didn’t dispute it, and then you said, ‘But he’s dead.’ So then I said, ‘What about Kim Jong-un or President Xi or Vladimir Putin or the Ayatollah Khomeini?’ I mean, at what point do these endorsements, if you accept them proudly, become actually disgraceful slurs on your own integrity?”

The streamer then suggested it was all “nonsense” and suggested Ron Paul was once endorsed by white supremacists and didn’t disavow it.

“Just because somebody endorses me doesn’t mean that I support all the views of that person. You would agree with that, right?” he asked Morgan.

“Sorry no. I would say — no if the KKK wants to endorse me, I will publicly denounce that endorsement and say I want nothing to do with it. That is called being a civilized human being. You appear, Destiny, correct me if I’m wrong, to be of the view that literally any endorsement that helps you win power is absolutely fine even if they’re genocidal maniacs,” Morgan responded.

Watch the segment below.

