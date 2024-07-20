Meanwhile In Leeds, UK...

Violence broke out in the northern England city of Leeds late this week with rioters overturning a police car and setting a double-decker bus on fire.

The riot is thought to have broken out after social services took four children away from a family in Harehills, an inner city area, at around 5pm on Thursday.

People in the Harehills area were urged to stay at home as officers were called to Luxor Street at about 5pm due to an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children, which was described as a "family matter".

While the children were moved to a safe place, crowds gathered and the situation escalated, with objects thrown at police.

Shocking videos posted on social media showed a police car being toppled – before being attacked by people wielding a scooter, a pram and a bike – and a double-decker bus torched as multiple fires were set along the street.

Responding to footage of the unrest, Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, said:

“The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Lee Anderson, the Reform MP for Ashfield, echoed Mr Farage’s argument on Friday morning as he condemned the “disgraceful scenes”.

“Import a third world culture, then you get third world behaviour,” he said. “These animals need locking up for good. They are a product of our spineless namby-pamby establishment who have betrayed our great country.”

West Yorkshire Police said the disorder was “instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations”, urging residents not to speculate on the cause.

