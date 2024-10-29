print-icon
Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Michelle Obama Over "Whining" Speech "Ripping On The Country"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly blasted multi-millionaire Michelle Obama for making a speech that yet again complained about how racist and sexist the US is.

Obama made the speech at Kamala Harris’ rally Saturday, also bashing men in the process.

She also complained that people expect a presidential candidate to be articulate and intelligent.

She asked why Harris is being held to a high standard, despite the fact that she’s been Vice President for almost four years.

You get the gist.

Kelly was having none of it and tore Mrs Obama to pieces.

“The Democrats were on bended knee with two dozen red roses begging Michelle Obama to run, especially when Joe Biden started to implode,” Kelly said, adding “They would have done anything to sub her in… I’m so sick and tired of Michelle Obama whining about how racist and sexist America is.”

“We made her rich, famous and beloved beyond any measure,” she urged.

“Everything she has is due to this country — her Martha’s Vineyard estate, her Chicago estate, her Washington, D.C., estate, her Hawaii estate and her trips on the David Geffen yacht. I am sick and tired of her complaining about us. It’s like Oprah. Just shut up!” the host declared.

“All of your gifts are due to us. All we want to hear you say is thank you. That’s it. That’s what we want to hear you say. Stop ripping on the country,” Kelly added.

Watch:

Kelly followed up with two more jabs.

She’s right, every time the likes of Michelle Obama speak, it alienates every day Americans.

*  *  *

