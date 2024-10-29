Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Michelle Obama Over "Whining" Speech "Ripping On The Country"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly blasted multi-millionaire Michelle Obama for making a speech that yet again complained about how racist and sexist the US is.

Obama made the speech at Kamala Harris’ rally Saturday, also bashing men in the process.

Having realized that their candidate is horrible, Michelle Obama has decided that the best strategy is to suggest that Americans are racist and sexist for not supporting Kamala Harris.



This is what a losing campaign looks like.pic.twitter.com/7SpQJ8wPjT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2024

She also complained that people expect a presidential candidate to be articulate and intelligent.

Michelle Obama thinks voters are low IQ and stupid, and why should they expect Kamala to be "intelligent and articulate, and to have a clear set of policies."



Can the bar be ANY lower? pic.twitter.com/WXPVtGkk1m — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 26, 2024

She asked why Harris is being held to a high standard, despite the fact that she’s been Vice President for almost four years.

M. Obama mocks voters who are wary of Kamala's lack of policy details and knowledge:



"Can someone tell me why we are once again holding Kamala to a higher standard than her opponent?"



Kamala is the sitting Vice President of the United States... pic.twitter.com/RNtx6bb0nN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2024

You get the gist.

Kelly was having none of it and tore Mrs Obama to pieces.

“The Democrats were on bended knee with two dozen red roses begging Michelle Obama to run, especially when Joe Biden started to implode,” Kelly said, adding “They would have done anything to sub her in… I’m so sick and tired of Michelle Obama whining about how racist and sexist America is.”

“We made her rich, famous and beloved beyond any measure,” she urged.

“Everything she has is due to this country — her Martha’s Vineyard estate, her Chicago estate, her Washington, D.C., estate, her Hawaii estate and her trips on the David Geffen yacht. I am sick and tired of her complaining about us. It’s like Oprah. Just shut up!” the host declared.

“All of your gifts are due to us. All we want to hear you say is thank you. That’s it. That’s what we want to hear you say. Stop ripping on the country,” Kelly added.

Watch:

Kelly followed up with two more jabs.

The Dems kept the Obamas in reserve until now & their big plan now that they’re out there appears to be to shame ppl planning to vote in their own self-interest rather than to support the life choices of these yacht-loving, celeb-glomming, bored multi-millionaires. https://t.co/nKvShQCaNe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 27, 2024

Expecting Kamala to “dazzle” us? What we want is for her to spit out two coherent sentences that reflect ANY evidence - any at all - of a deep thinking, considered, authentic person. https://t.co/l4HoPKOQ3l — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 26, 2024

She’s right, every time the likes of Michelle Obama speak, it alienates every day Americans.

* * *

