MSNBC Attacks Trump And Musk For Telling The Truth About Suspicious LA Fires

When leftists are faced with the inevitable consequences of their own political policies it's rare for them to sit down and reflect on their failures. Instead, they double down and refuse to admit any fault whatsoever. They will make excuse after excuse and blame scapegoat after scapegoat. In a city like Los Angeles and a state like California which have been micro-managed by Democrats for decades with zero input from conservatives, somehow, they still find a way to attack their ideological opposition in the wake of a disaster.

Leftists do not admit wrongdoing when criticized. Rather, their default is to go on the offensive against their critics in an attempt to flip the table and change the subject. They do this so often that one begins to wonder if they care at all about the destruction they have caused? Maybe their policies did not fail? Maybe destruction is exactly what they want?

Former Biden Administration Press Secretary Jen Psaki took to MSNBC recently to dismiss claims of mismanagement on the part of the LA government and their fire response teams. Instead of admitting to the reality that the area had little to no water and limited equipment to fight the fires because of terrible planning, Psaki tries to make the event all about Donald Trump, Elon Musk and even Alex Jones.

It should be noted that Psaki once again spread lies about Trump's position on FEMA and Hurricane Helene as a way to diminish his valid accusations against LA and CA management policies. It is a fact that FEMA funds were widely spent by the Biden Admin and funneled into the pockets of illegal immigrants instead of being used to help American citizens in need. Democrats continue to spread falsehoods about this even though they have been debunked.

YOU’RE THE LIAR JOE: The Biden-Harris regime is pulling the wool over our eyes. For years, they’ve proudly highlighted FEMA’s role in facilitating illegal immigration through press conferences and press releases. Now, suddenly, they’re acting like it never happened. Here’s Karine… pic.twitter.com/fz0SP3cDhq — @amuse (@amuse) October 5, 2024

Psaki then accuses Trump and Elon Musk of spreading disinformation when it comes to the city's DEI initiatives and their crippling effects on the government's readiness. It's not just about LA's first female lesbian fire chief, Kristine Crowley. There's also the issue of LA's mayor, Karen Bass, who cut at least $17 million from the LAFD budget for 2024-2025 with another $48 million in cuts on the way. Claims of budget increases revolve around funding to improve salaries and benefits. New money did not go to fire fighting infrastructure, a problem which Fire Chief Kristine Crowley warned about.

Then there's the issue of DEI hires like LA Assistant Fire Chief Kristine Larson, who argued that she should not have to carry a man out of a fire because he 'got himself in the wrong place'.

LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson says “You want to see somebody that responds to your house, your emergency—whether it’s a medical call or a fire call—that looks like you. It gives that person a little bit more ease…”



pic.twitter.com/YNay1qNNeM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 9, 2025

No one cares if the firefighter saving their life "looks like them".

And how about the LA Water Chief, who was in charge of a water collection infrastructure that had little to no water when the fires erupted? Is she a DEI hire? Decide for yourself...

🚨 The LA Water Chief who is paid $750,000 a year: “What attracted me most to the role was social equity. It’s important for me that everything we do is with an equity lens and social justice and writing the wrongs that we’ve done in the past.” pic.twitter.com/FmlLFsHuba — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 11, 2025

LA is, at the very least, a victim of its own DEI incompetence. Whether or not there is a conspiracy to sabotage US infrastructure, if proper procedures had been followed and resources gathered the fires would not have spread as quickly or as far as they did. The bottom line? LA had nowhere near enough resources.

Democrats have responded by claiming that "no water system" is capable of fighting the kind of fires seen in LA. If this is truly the case, then why didn't they use funds to create a system that could handle a major fire? It's always the same with leftists - all excuses and no answers.

So far the fires have done up to $130 billion in damage, burning more than 12,000 structures from homes to businesses and scorching tens of thousands of acres. Some of America's most valuable real estate is in ashes and the public is left bewildered.

Democrats, as usual, have tried to go with the "global warming" theory, until at least two men were arrested with possible charges of arson. One of those men, Jose Carranza-Escobar, has already admitted to starting at least one blaze in the Azuza area. Very little information has been released on Escobar other than he is a "transient" according to police. The other man has been identified as Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, an alleged illegal immigrant arrested for starting fires in the Kenneth area.

Other reports indicate some odd behaviors and coincidences, including people throwing full containers of gasoline onto highways (allowing fires to more easily spread across the road). If this is true, it suggests possible coordination to start or worsen the fires. Of course, random psychotic behavior could also be blamed.

People were spotted throwing gasoline to fuel the fires in California…



🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pbRMeKFZpO — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 10, 2025

More investigation is needed, but arson is notoriously difficult to prove. What is not random is the complete lack of practical preparedness on the part of the city government. For now all that can be done is to put the current LA and CA officials under a microscope and force them to resign or change their methods; methods which clearly do not work. Democrats prefer that this incident be forgotten and that business carry on a usual once the ashes are swept away (which is exactly what happened after the Maui fires). This cannot be allowed to happen again.