print-icon
print-icon

"Total Bullsh*t": Bank Of America Torched After Claiming They Don't Discriminate Against Conservatives

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

On Thursday President Trump shocked the World Economic Forum after he called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan - and other banks, for discriminating against conservatives.

Bloomberg referred to this as "an unsubstantiated right-wing conspiracy theory," while the bank itself issued a statement hours later insisting that "we welcome conservatives," and "would never close accounts for political reasons and don't have a political litmus test."

Except, that's complete horseshit.

Not only did 13 states warn the bank about 'de-banking' conservatives, several people, such as Gen. Mike Flynn, responded with first-hand accounts of what happened to them.

"This is total bullshit. My wife and I lost our accounts with the Bank of Un-America," said Flynn. "In nearly 30 years, never missed a mortgage payment, near perfect credit score, always paid my bills…they dropped us without warning. Strongest recommendation, dump them and use a credit union instead."

The Claremont Institute's John Eastman had a similar experience:

 Here, Eastman can't get an answer out of the bank as to why his bank account was shut down without warning (via the Daily Caller)

Billionaire investor Marc Andreessen outlined to Joe Rogan in November about the federal government's rogue "Operation Choke Point." He described it as a move by the Department of Justice that initially targeted marijuana businesses and gun manufacturers, adding that under Biden, it was then weaponized to destroy political opponents, tech founders, and the crypto community. 

Amazing how they lie...

 

0
Loading...