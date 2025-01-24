"Total Bullsh*t": Bank Of America Torched After Claiming They Don't Discriminate Against Conservatives

On Thursday President Trump shocked the World Economic Forum after he called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan - and other banks, for discriminating against conservatives.

President Trump to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan: "I hope you're going to open your banks to conservatives because what you're doing is WRONG."

Bloomberg referred to this as "an unsubstantiated right-wing conspiracy theory," while the bank itself issued a statement hours later insisting that "we welcome conservatives," and "would never close accounts for political reasons and don't have a political litmus test."

Except, that's complete horseshit.

Not only did 13 states warn the bank about 'de-banking' conservatives, several people, such as Gen. Mike Flynn, responded with first-hand accounts of what happened to them.

"This is total bullshit. My wife and I lost our accounts with the Bank of Un-America," said Flynn. "In nearly 30 years, never missed a mortgage payment, near perfect credit score, always paid my bills…they dropped us without warning. Strongest recommendation, dump them and use a credit union instead."

"This is total bullshit. My wife and I lost our accounts with the Bank of Un-America. In nearly 30 years, never missed a mortgage payment, near perfect credit score, always paid my bills…they dropped us without warning. Strongest recommendation, dump them and use a credit union instead."

The Claremont Institute's John Eastman had a similar experience:

So why, pray tell, did you cancel my and my wife's accounts after I had been a customer for nearly 40 years? And why did you refuse to tell me why? Here's the cancellation letter: https://t.co/nyfa4sSDYA https://t.co/YTKZUXAg6c — John Eastman (@DrJohnEastman) January 24, 2025

Here, Eastman can't get an answer out of the bank as to why his bank account was shut down without warning (via the Daily Caller)

LISTEN: Bank of America tells John Eastman, in a recording obtained by @DailyCaller, that they will not tell him why his bank account was shut down without warning.



LISTEN: Bank of America tells John Eastman, in a recording obtained by @DailyCaller, that they will not tell him why his bank account was shut down without warning.

The full story on USAA and Bank of America "debanking" Eastman

Billionaire investor Marc Andreessen outlined to Joe Rogan in November about the federal government's rogue "Operation Choke Point." He described it as a move by the Department of Justice that initially targeted marijuana businesses and gun manufacturers, adding that under Biden, it was then weaponized to destroy political opponents, tech founders, and the crypto community.

Amazing how they lie...

The nation’s second largest bank has denied services to gun manufacturers, fossil fuel producers, and contractors for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It also canceled the accounts of Christian ministry groups, saying one such group that trains pastors is “operating a… — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) January 24, 2025

De-banking is another weapon used to silence anyone who exposes corruption and publishes truth against false narratives.



Hundreds of individuals like you have been de-banked the past couple of years.



Billionaire Marc Andreesen was de-banked, he explains this form of lawfare… — J Kerner (@JKernerOT) January 24, 2025