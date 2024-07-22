print-icon
Watch Live: Kamala Harris Delivers First Words Since Biden Leaving Race

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 22, 2024 - 03:25 PM

This should be good... Vice President Kamala Harris will speak publicly for the first time since President Biden decided not to seek re-election. She is delivering remarks at an event celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season.

"...unburdened by what has been...?"

Meanwhile, the actual president is nowhere to be seen...

Watch VP Harris speak live here (due to start at 1130ET):

