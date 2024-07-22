Watch Live: Kamala Harris Delivers First Words Since Biden Leaving Race
This should be good... Vice President Kamala Harris will speak publicly for the first time since President Biden decided not to seek re-election. She is delivering remarks at an event celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season.
"...unburdened by what has been...?"
Meanwhile, the actual president is nowhere to be seen...
JUST IN: The White House *STILL* has no official plans for President Biden to address the nation.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2024
Joe Biden suddenly dropped out of the 2024 race and hasn't been seen since. pic.twitter.com/SPredxR24v
Watch VP Harris speak live here (due to start at 1130ET):