Watch Live: Pete Hegseth Faces Grilling As Confirmation Hearing Kicks Off

Pete Hegseth, who was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as defense secretary, faces a critical test as his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services committee kicks off today at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be defense secretary, responds to reporters during a meeting with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The 44-year-old Army National Guard veteran and former Fox News host was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay - earning two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge along the way.

Democrats have been instructed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) to not hold back when it comes to confirmation hearings for Trump nominees, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has rolled out a list of 100 questions and a series of accusations she expects him to answer today. Warren has said Hegseth is "unfit" to serve - referring to him at one point in a 33-page letter from last week as an "insider threat" due to a tattoo she claims is tied to "right-wing extremism" (and was featured on the cover of Jimmy Carter's funeral program).

"Your confirmation as Secretary of Defense would be detrimental to our national security and disrespect a diverse array of servicemembers who are willing to sacrifice for our country," Warren wrote in the letter, adding "I am deeply concerned by the many ways in which your behavior and rhetoric indicates that you are unfit to lead the Department of Defense."

According to a copy of military evaluations obtained by Fox News, however, Hegseth was described as an "incredibly talented, battle-proven leader," when he served.

"Having taken charge of his platoon mere days before deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he effectively led his platoon through five months of combat," the report read. "He planned and executed platoon operations ranging from air assault raids to the defense of a forward operating base (FOB)."

Trump, meanwhile, took to Truth Social ahead of the hearing to say "Pete Hegseth will make a GREAT Secretary of Defense. He has my Complete and Total support. Good luck today, Pete!"

Sweeping Changes

Hegseth has vowed to eliminate "woke policies" at the Pentagon and refocus America on military readiness. Expect him to face questions about an drinking problem alleged by anonymous sources (that his co-workers at Fox insist is a fabrication), allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to Axios, Hegseth will say in prepared remarks that he plans to establish himself as an outsider pick who wants to restore a "warrior ethos" to the DoD.

"It is true that I don't have a similar biography to Defense secretaries of the last 30 years," Hegseth is expected to say. "But, as President Trump also told me, we've repeatedly placed people atop the Pentagon with supposedly 'the right credentials' — whether they are retired generals, academics or defense contractor executives — and where has it gotten us?"

"He believes, and I humbly agree, that it's time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent. Someone with no vested interest in certain companies or specific programs or approved narratives," the remarks continue - adding that he'll be imposing "equal" standards for all members of the military.

Top Three Priorities

According to the remarks, Hegseth says his top priorities will be to restore a "warrior ethos" at the Pentagon, "rebuild our military," and "reestablish deterrence."

"This includes reviving our defense industrial base, reforming the acquisition process, modernizing our nuclear triad, and rapidly fielding emerging technologies," he is expected to say.

In regards to deterrence, Hegseth's remarks read: "First and foremost, we will defend our homeland...Second, we will work with our partners and allies to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific from the communist Chinese. Finally, we will responsibly end wars to ensure we can prioritize our resources — and reorient to larger threats. We can no longer count on 'reputational deterrence' — we need real deterrence."