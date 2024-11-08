Watch: Michael Cohen Mocked With Turkey Filter During Angry Livestream

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Turncoat Michael Cohen, who vowed to leave the United States if Trump won the election, was hilariously mocked during a livestream when viewers kept imposing a turkey filter over his head.

The disbarred lawyer and former Trump “fixer” pled guilty to lying to Congress in 2018 and later turned on Trump to testify against him during Trump’s hush money criminal trial back in May.

In September, Cohen revealed that he was working on getting a new passport and changing his name before fleeing the country if Trump was victorious.

“I’m out of here,” Cohen he told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. “I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name.”

During a livestream after the election, Cohen angrily asserted that he had changed his mind and would now be staying in America.

However, the funniest part of the clip is that viewers kept using an Instagram filter of a Turkey and superimposing it over Cohen’s head.

Cohen seemingly didn’t know how to turn the filter option off and became increasingly irate at being mocked.

“Can we stop with that? I don’t appreciate it, I don’t like the stupid Turkeys, let’s just knock that stupid shit off please,” Cohen insisted.

“I did, I said I was leaving, and then the following day, get that through your dumb heads, the following day, I turned around and I said that there’s no chance in the world that I’m leaving,” he said, adding, “I’m not leaving anywhere, you leave!”

Cohen continued to have turkeys superimposed over his head as he tried to use his finger to block the screen.

“It’s my country and I have every right, every single right…alright, two seconds, I’m gonna end up blocking this idiot,” Cohen said looking exasperated as viewers continued to make him look like a complete idiot.

Trump winning the election has unleashed a deluge of golden content that will keep the MAGA movement laughing all through the winter.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.