This Is What Americans Want

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a campaign rally in Wisconsin, President Trump laid out his vision for when he returns to office, succinctly stating the core issues that resonate with the vast majority of Americans.

“Together, we will deliver low taxes, low regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, and low inflation so that everyone can afford groceries, a nice car, and a home, the basics,” Trump vowed.

He continued, “We will stop the invasion, we will end migrant crime, we will strengthen our military, we will build a missile defense shield around our country.”

“We will keep Critical Race Theory and transgender insanity out of our schools, and keep men out of women’s sports, he further urged, adding “We will defend the Second Amendment, protect religious liberty, restore free speech, and we will secure our elections.”

“Everyone will prosper. Every family will thrive. And every day will be filled with opportunity and hope,” Trump promised.

He added the caveat, “But for that to happen, we must defeat Kamala Harris—and we must stop her country-destroying radical-left agenda once and for all. We want a landslide that is TOO BIG TO RIG!”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Together, we will deliver low taxes, low regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, and low inflation so that everyone can afford groceries, a nice car, and a home. We will stop the invasion, we will end migrant crime, we will strengthen our military, we… pic.twitter.com/Xffsf6NeQP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

“A vote for Kamala is a vote for four more years of Crooked Joe Biden, it’s a disaster,” Trump warned, adding “A vote for Trump is a vote for CHANGE and it’s a vote to saving our country. If Kamala enacts her agenda, she will destroy America.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: A vote for Kamala is a vote for four more years of Crooked Joe Biden. It's a disaster -- A vote for Trump is a vote for CHANGE and it’s a vote to saving our country. If Kamala enacts her agenda, she will destroy America." pic.twitter.com/XuYy014yhS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

Trump went on to lay out exactly why Harris would be such a calamitous wreck for America:

President Trump lays out the FACTS on Comrade Kamala's RADICAL MARXIST record.



MUST WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mio4ZXBCgK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

Meanwhile Kamala Harris was giggling about tampons on a sex podcast.

Trump is correct.

A landslide too big to allow fraud to have an impact is urgently needed.

His entire speech is below:

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.