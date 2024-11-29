Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's willing to end the "hot phase of the war" with Russia - including ceding captured territory - in exchange for NATO membership that includes Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to Sky's Stuart Ramsay

"If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the Nato umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control," he told Sky News, adding "We need to do it fast. And then, on the occupied territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way."

Zelenskyy said that a ceasefire was needed to "guarantee that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will not come back" to take more Ukrainian territory," or that "he [Putin] will come back."

In short, to end the war, Zelenskyy wants the thing that started the war.

The comments are a drastic departure from previous statements - as Zelenskyy has long-asserted that Ukraine's sovereignty is non-negotiable, including over Crimea.

Putting things in recent perspective, Zelenskyy's comments come as NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte admitted to Fox News that Ukraine is not in a strong enough position to negotiate an end to the war, explaining that there is not enough battlefield leverage to "prevent the Russians from getting what they want."

"I think that’s crucial that we have a good deal because the whole world will be watching what type of deal will be struck between Russia and Ukraine when it comes to it," Rutte said.

"We have to make sure that Ukraine is in a position of more strength than they are at the moment," Rutte continued, "so that a deal can be struck which is favorable not to the Russians — and therefore to China, North Korea and Iran — because they all will be watching."

It also comes amid pressure from the Biden administration to lower the draft age in Ukraine to 18 so it has enough troops to continue fighting Russia, aka more meat for the grinder.

Former British PM Boris Johnson - who allegedly scuttled early peace talks in Turkey that might have ended the Ukraine war - has called for NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine, again.

Johnson also asserted that if Russia gets the upper hand in the conflict then Britain may deploy it's forces regardless in order to "defend Europe." Ukraine's eastern defenses are currently being overrun by ongoing Russian attrition tactics. This reality in combination with Trump's avalanche election win seems to have triggered establishment ghouls into a frenzy of escalation with Joe Biden giving the greenlight on long range missile strikes coordinated directly by NATO forces.

