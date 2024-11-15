Welsh Government Told To Create 'Dog Free Zones' In Public Areas To Fight Racism

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The Welsh government has been advised to create dog free spaces in outdoor public areas after an ‘anti-racist’ group asserted it is making black Africans ‘feel unsafe’.

Yes, really.

The environmental group Climate Cymru BAME has issued a report instructing the government to create “dog-free areas in local green spaces” as part of an “anti-racist” drive to make the country more “inclusive”.

The advice was reinforced by another group, the North Wales Africa Society, which complained that “one black African female stated that she feels unsafe with the presence of dogs” during a focus group meeting.

Welsh Labour and the EDI industry may have finally achieved 'peak woke'. pic.twitter.com/SCgOh8pD9M — Social Democratic Party (@SDPhq) November 14, 2024

A third group called Green Soul also warned that food growing groups are run by “majority White/British/Welsh individuals” and “older white people,” despite the fact that around 90 per cent Wales’ population is white British.

The reports are in line with a consistent narrative that the UK countryside is essentially “racist” because “ethnic minorities face “barriers” to the outdoors created by “exclusions and racism,” reports the Telegraph.

However, another focus group respondent pointed out that “the green spaces are not respected in areas where there is a bigger population of ethnic minority people.”

“Ultimately, the Welsh Government’s report, which will steer future policy, concludes that “people of ethnic minority background in Wales face barriers created by exclusions and racism,” according to the Telegraph report.

Wales’ government has vowed to ensure that racism is eliminated from “all areas of public life” by 2030.

As we previously highlighted, before this year’s UK election, police in Wales paid a home visit to a man because he displayed a Reform UK political sign on the wall.

As part of their manifesto pledge, Reform UK had promised to drastically reduce illegal immigration.

Thanks to the UK’s mass migration policy, there are now more South Asians living in the United Kingdom than there are Welsh people living in Wales.

Now we have to transform our public spaces and entire way of living because it is apparently causing offense to a small minority of foreigners.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.